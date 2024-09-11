Malaika Arora’s stepfather Anil Mehta dies by suicide

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora's stepfather, Anil Mehta, passed away on Wednesday by suicide. According to reports, police said that Anil jumped from the seventh floor of his building in Bandra.

The Bandra Police and Crime Branch team are currently investigating the incident. No suicide note has been found so far. It is being reported that Anil had been battling illness for some time.

Malaika’s ex-husband, actor Arbaaz Khan, arrived at her residence first shortly after the news of her father’s passing. Senior police officers are also present at the scene.

The area around the house saw heavy police deployment, ensuring privacy and order during the sensitive time. An ambulance was also stationed outside the building.

In 2022, Malaika spoke openly about her childhood, acknowledging both the happy memories and the challenges. In an interview, she described her parents’ divorce when she was just 11 years old, leaving her and her younger sister Amrita to be raised by their mother, Joyce Polycarp.

“I had a wonderful childhood, but it wasn’t easy,” Malaika shared. “In fact, in retrospect, the word I would use to describe it is tumultuous. But tough times teach you important lessons too.”

Hailing from the Indian border town of Fazilka, Anil Mehta worked in the Indian Merchant Navy and was known to be a private individual. He shared a relationship of mutual respect and support with this daughter, though little is publicly known about his professional life.

His body has been sent for post-mortem examination as the investigation unfolds. He is survived by his ex wife and children.

[If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.]

