Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon team up again for 'Gandhari'

After Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu is set to team up again with writer Kanika Dhillon for an action-thriller titled Gandhari. As per a press release shared by the makers, the Netflix original film is “set to explore a different kind of love — the profound bond between mother and child.”

Taapsee will be playing the role of a “fierce mom on a mission”. The upcoming film will be helmed by acclaimed director Devashish Makhija, who is best known for helming films like Ajji (2017), Bhonsle (2018) and Joram (2023).

The makers also shared an announcement video for Gandhari. In the clip, Taapsee’s voiceover states in Hindi, “They say a mother’s blessing is always with you, but when it comes to her child, she becomes Goddess Kali.” Talking about the film, Taapsee shared, “With Gandhari, we’re venturing into new emotional depths. I did action nine years ago, and I have been waiting for a script that would bring me back to it.

After playing a spy, I was searching for something deeper, and Gandhari, with its powerful story of a mother driven by revenge, felt like the perfect fit.” Kanika added, “The film dives deep into the essence of a mother’s unwavering love and ferocity. Don’t mess with a tigress’ cub, because she will destroy you. Taapsee and I are coming together for a fiery- raw -action thriller for the first time.”

Gandhari marks the second collaboration between Netflix and Kanika’s Kathha Pictures, following the success of Do Patti. The film also marks the sixth collaboration between Taapsee and Kanika.