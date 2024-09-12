Ajay Devgn’s 'Raid 2' gets a new release date

Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, has a new release date. The film, which was earlier slated to release on November 15, will now hit theatres on February 21, 2025.

The film is a sequel to 2018’s Raid which was also helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta. As per the makers, Raid 2 will celebrate the “unsung heroes of the Income Tax Department” and narrate a true case from their books. It will also feature Vaani Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. Riteish Deshmukh is essaying the role of the antagonist in the film.

Raid also featured Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D’Cruz and was based on the real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s.

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production.