‘My goal is to make films that are an emotional experience’: Bangladeshi filmmaker Maksud Hossain

But, the perspective of your film is that of the daughter Saba…

It was by design from the point of view of Saba. She is in every scene. Wherever the camera is, Saba is there. The camera can’t go anywhere where Saba is not. Those were my rules. That’s what I was interested in because I felt that I knew Trilora’s story from a kind of bias, from her perspective. I wanted to give that feeling to the audience as well. Also, to highlight that more, I decided to shoot the entire film with a single lens, only a 50-millimeter lens, so that there is no shift in perspective.

There is a moral dimension to the story as well, in her growing interest in her office colleague Ankur and the betrayal...

I am very interested in moral dilemmas where you don’t know which choice is the right one or the better one because there is none. And that’s the case in life when it comes to crucial decisions. I knew a friend whose father was dying from cancer. She knew that his end was near and didn’t want to be next to him at that moment. So, she went out of the house, circling it for 15 minutes waiting for him to die. But when she came back her father was still alive and passed away in her arms. I remembered that. I was thinking, would I do the same if I was in a similar situation? Was what she did morally right? These kinds of conflicts interest me.

You make great use of the city spaces and the sound—the traffic, azaan, old film songs…

I worked with Neeraj Gera, who is a very talented sound designer from Mumbai. I was very lucky to have worked with him. I worked with a lot of people from Mumbai in the post-production. They were very gracious with their time. I wanted the sound to represent Dhaka. I recorded hours and hours of sounds from Bangladesh. As far as the locations are concerned, I wanted the audience to feel claustrophobic for Saba because she’s stuck. She has to let go to be free.

Which brings me to the fantastic performance from Mehazabien Chowdhury as Saba and all the other actors as well.

It was Trilora who recommended Mehazabien. She is one of the biggest TV stars in Bangladesh. She has been working in television for the last 14 years. She has over 5 million followers in Bangladesh. I’ve worked with her on commercials before. She had been waiting to do her first feature film. I gave her the script, and she got back to me in two days. She agreed to the six months of rehearsals with the entire cast. And after that, I cast the others depending on how they would fit with her. It has been an absolutely wonderful experience working with them.