Chitrangda Singh onboard Akshay Kumar’s 'Housefull 5'

After a cameo in Khel Khel Mein, actor Chitrangda Singh will share screen space with Akshay Kumar again in Housefull 5. The two actors have also worked together previously in the 2011 comedy Desi Boyz.

As per the official statement, Chitrangda plays a very important role in the upcoming film. Housefull 5 will commence shooting on September 15 and will have a 45-day long schedule in London.

The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Dino Morea, Chunky Pandey, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 is scheduled to release on June 6 next year.