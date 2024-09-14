Raghav Juyal shines in action-thriller 'Kill', sets new career path

Raghav Juyal had been in the public eye for nearly a decade, but never really managed to grab eyeballs. That is, until his latest film Kill. In Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s grisly action-thriller, he transforms into the sinister dacoit Fani, who unleashes unimaginable horror. “Kill opened new doors for me. It was the perfect launch pad. Anurag Kashyap messaged me saying I have cracked it. That was the ultimate validation,” says the actor, who first appeared on television as a contestant on the reality show Dance India Dance in 2012.

Juyal has since been a television show host, while juggling bit roles in ensemble films such as ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D and Kissi K Bhai Kissi Ki Jaan. With his performance in Kill, however, he has turned over a new leaf, setting the tone for the rest of his career. He has already bagged his next project—ZEE5’s new show Gyraah Gyraah, where he plays a detective.

The official remake of the hit South Korean time-travel thriller Signal, Gyraah Gyraah is the story of three cops who are caught in a time capsule as they investigate a series of cold cases. The actor says the show has been localised to make it relatable for the Indian audience. “It is a fresh take on the K-drama, making the adaptation unique, rooted and individualistic in its premise, leaving no similarities with the original.”

Juyal takes on the role of police officer Yug Arya, who is hounded by his past traumas and deep-seated insecurities. As he embarks on a mission to deliver the truth, he finds his fate intertwined with that of the victims. The dancer-turned-actor confesses that he thought an action drama would be a piece of cake after Kill. It was anything but. “Initially, I was perplexed. The character is quite contradictory. He is a cop, but also vulnerable. I remember wondering what tools I could employ to showcase his angst. Should I break my words? Speak fast? It was quite confusing.”

With Karan Johar’s Dharma and Guneet Sikhya backing both Kill and Gyraah Gyraah, Juyal says he weighs in on all aspects of a project before locking it. He holds the success stories of actors such as Vicky Kaushal, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat as his benchmark. “The only way to make a mark for an actor is by choosing good scripts. Good writing is the key to the success of any project. You can be a great actor or a mega superstar, but if you don’t have a strong script backing you, it is a hopeless situation,” he says. While several actors have expressed feeling hard-pressed for choices, Juyal begs to differ. “One always has the choice to say No. I don’t want to be part of something for the sake of it. I am clear that

I need a good producer to back and promote a project. In the past, I have been part of good indie films, which got no audience, simply because there was no one to market them,” he adds.

Though he acknowledges he has to work twice as hard, and not give in to complacency, his biggest challenge is to avoid getting typecast. “The industry loves boxing you. They first gave me dancer roles, and now I am inundated with antagonist parts. Though in Yudhra (his next film) I play

a villain again, I will balance that with something lighter in the following project,” says Juyal, his hunter instinct for good roles, sharp and sound.