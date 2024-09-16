Sohum Shah announces 'Tumbbad 2', shares promo video

Actor-producer Sohum Shah has announced a sequel to his 2018 Horror film Tumbbad. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve with Anand Gandhi serving as the creative director, Tumbbad also starred Jyoti Malshe, Rudra Soni, Madhav Hari, Anita Date-Kelkar, and Ronjini Chakraborty in pivotal roles. The promo video features the post-climactic scene from Tumbbad, along with a voiceover by Sohum, which points towards the return of Hastar, the ghoul who was cursed by Gods.
Speaking about the sequel, Sohum said, “Tumbbad has been a special journey and a labour of love for us, and to see the love it continues to receive is overwhelming and only ratifies our belief and ethos of Sohum Shah Films, that content is king. With Tumbbad 2, we want to push the cinematic experience and boundaries even further. Tumbbad 2 will take audiences deeper into the world we’ve created, with bigger twists and a more intense exploration of what happens when greed knows no limits.”
Tumbbad is produced by Sohum Shah, Anand L Rai, Anand Gandhi, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah. It was released originally in theatres on October 12, 2018, opening to positive reviews from critics with praise for its production design, story, and cinematography.