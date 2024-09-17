Didn’t want to play a serial killer just for shock value, says Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey does a 180-degree turn with Sector 36. After essaying the role of an exemplary IAS aspirant in 12th Fail, he embodies a serial killer with a penchant for kids in this cat-and-mouse thriller. The film also marks the debut of Aditya Nimbalkar, who has learnt the ropes while working with acclaimed director Vishal Bhardwaj. Vikrant calls Sector 36 a story of the “times we live in.” We speak to the actor and director on whether the film was inspired by the 2006 Nithari killings, how Vikrant didn’t want his portrayal of a psychopath to be “gimmicky”, if the character messed with his head, and more.

Excerpts:

Vikrant, would you say that the urge to do something different made you say yes to this role?

Vikrant Massey: At a surface level, the reason would be this. I wanted to take a shot at playing a character I hadn’t done before. It was surely a challenge. But, one major reason I did this film was because I felt it was one of the most important stories of our time. When I was contemplating being part of Sector 36, a lot of my advisers were doubtful as to whether it was the right film to do at a time when I had become a “commercial actor”. When I heard that label, I wanted to do it even more.

Aditya, this is your debut. Every director wants his first to be a theatrical…

Aditya Nimbalkar: Honestly, I desired it too but we were getting a platform like Netflix so I was content. In today’s day and age, not every film gets the big screen, I understand that. Moreover, Sector 36 is a film made for personalised watching. I wouldn’t exactly call it a commercial film.

You have extensively worked with Vishal Bhardwaj as an assistant director. You were also credited as co-writer for Talvar (2015). How much of his style influenced your filmmaking?

AN: Almost all of it. Showing the film to him was one of my most nervous screenings. It was only him and me in the in-house theatre at the Maddock Films office. He really liked it. Our relationship is such that he didn’t shy away from giving his critique of certain portions that didn’t work for him.