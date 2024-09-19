Ananya Panday’s 'Call Me Bae' gets season 2

The Ananya Panday headliner comedy-drama series Call Me Bae has been renewed for a second season, the makers announced on Wednesday. The announcement comes shortly after the release of its first season, on September 6.

Directed by Collin D’Cunha and written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair, the show also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Varun Sood, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur in pivotal roles. It is about a clueless, rich girl Bella Chowdhury aka Bae who is disowned by her in-laws and family over a scandal.

She is then forced to move to and “hustle” in Mumbai, where she becomes a journalist to sustain herself. In the process, she forms unexpected friendships, alliances and faces many challenges thrown at her. Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra serve as executive producers on the show.

Ananya’s future projects also include the Vikramaditya Motwane directorial, CTRL, alongside Vihaan Samat.