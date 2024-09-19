It’s not about how much screen time you have, but what you do with it: Amrita Puri

In Anubhav Sinha’s IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, Amrita Puri plays a journalist, Nandini Martin, who is caught in the complexities of covering an act of terrorism in real time. Nandini and the editor of her newspaper, Shalini (Dia Mirza), grapple with some pressing questions about the nature of truth. Amrita feels that she became part of the series out of pure luck.

One day, she got a call from casting director Mukesh Chhabra who told her about the project and gave her some scenes from the screenplay to read. “There was no audition that I had to give. I just read my scenes and loved the character arc,” she says.

The hijack-thriller also stars seasoned actors such as Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Arvind Swamy, Kumud Mishra, Vijay Varma, and Manoj Pahwa, among others. While Amrita doesn’t have scenes with them, she feels happy to be part of the multi-starrer. In the middle of everything, she found the relevance of her character to the story.

“If a film or series has such a big cast and there is so much happening in it, it’s not about how much time you have on screen, but more about what are you doing with it,” says the actor, whose credits also include Kai Po Che (2013), Aisha (2010) and Judgementall Hai Kya (2019).

She reveals feeling nervous to work with Anubhav as it was their first collaboration. It was Dia who comforted her during the scenes and asked her to focus on her lines. Anubhav had done readings with Dia and Amrita before the shooting started so that they could get into the dynamics of their scenes.