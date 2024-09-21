‘Hindi cinema is not bankrupt of ideas’: Laapataa Ladies director

CHENNAI: Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao talked about the current state of Hindi cinema at the Mumbai Dialogues, an event organised by The New Indian Express, in Mumbai on Friday.

Speaking about the current state of the Hindi film industry, she said, “I think it’s a phase. Stree 2, Munjya, and Shaitaan are all original films and have done well this year. I don’t think we are bankrupt in the ideas department yet.” The director also spoke about the post-Covid impact. “It was assumed that people need glamorous stories to pull them to the theatres,” she said. “But, audiences will come to the theatres when they want to see something authentic and honest; they want to be surprised.”

She also commented upon the originality of regional films and said that she is filled with excitement to see them entertaining audiences. She doesn’t feel that it is a loss for the Hindi film industry but rather an expansion of cinema.

Talking about films that have influenced her, she mentioned films by legendary directors like Satyajit Ray and Ritwik Ghatak. However, now, she has taken on watching K-Dramas. “It’s a guilty pleasure. It’s fascinating how they have managed to engage the entire world without losing out on their own cultural relevance.”

Talking about her recent release Laapataa Ladies, Kiran said she is open to having a sequel. “If someone writes a good script, I would love to make it. But at the same time, I have not commissioned it yet. I also want to spread my wings and work on something different now,” she signs off.