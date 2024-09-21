I had to fully believe what Bae was doing, says Ananya Panday

You have slipped into the shoes of Bae with elan. It seems the character of the uber rich Bella Chaudhury comes easy to you. How tough was to pull it off?

Absolutely. Everyone feels it is something that came naturally to me, but it was quite a challenge. Bae is very high on energy, very over-the-top, and is not someone

I know. She functions on another level as if she is inhabiting a different world and has created her own reality. That was challenging because I also had to make her believable. She has this sense of conviction in everything she does, whether it is talking to her bags or the fridge. So as Ananya, no matter how ridiculous I found it, I had to fully believe in what she was doing. The comedy, especially, was a tough one to navigate, because her reactions seemed so extravagant. I had to get those beats right on point.

Bae is judged for being who she is. No one wants to go beyond the exterior and see that she is a person who has a strong voice and that her heart is in the right place. Was that something you could relate to?

For sure. When Bae enters a room, people have preconceived notions about her. That perception changes when people get to know her. I guess that is true for my journey as well. It has taken people some time to notice me for the kind of work I am capable of.

I think everything has happened at the right time, and am happy that I went through the journey I did.

Call Me Bae also marks your digital as well as series debut. There is talk of a second season. Do you prefer this format over a feature film, since it lets you delve deeper into your character?

This aspect was a huge draw as it gave me so much more to chew on. In a way, the audience is going through an entire journey with Bae.