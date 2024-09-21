I had to fully believe what Bae was doing, says Ananya Panday
You have slipped into the shoes of Bae with elan. It seems the character of the uber rich Bella Chaudhury comes easy to you. How tough was to pull it off?
Absolutely. Everyone feels it is something that came naturally to me, but it was quite a challenge. Bae is very high on energy, very over-the-top, and is not someone
I know. She functions on another level as if she is inhabiting a different world and has created her own reality. That was challenging because I also had to make her believable. She has this sense of conviction in everything she does, whether it is talking to her bags or the fridge. So as Ananya, no matter how ridiculous I found it, I had to fully believe in what she was doing. The comedy, especially, was a tough one to navigate, because her reactions seemed so extravagant. I had to get those beats right on point.
Bae is judged for being who she is. No one wants to go beyond the exterior and see that she is a person who has a strong voice and that her heart is in the right place. Was that something you could relate to?
For sure. When Bae enters a room, people have preconceived notions about her. That perception changes when people get to know her. I guess that is true for my journey as well. It has taken people some time to notice me for the kind of work I am capable of.
I think everything has happened at the right time, and am happy that I went through the journey I did.
Call Me Bae also marks your digital as well as series debut. There is talk of a second season. Do you prefer this format over a feature film, since it lets you delve deeper into your character?
This aspect was a huge draw as it gave me so much more to chew on. In a way, the audience is going through an entire journey with Bae.
I think as a young actor, that’s a gratifying feeling to have. But, it didn’t matter to me that this was a series because when the script came to me,
I told myself that irrespective of the format, I had to do this because of how well-rounded the character was.
The show, in a tongue-in-cheek manner, also makes several statements about important issues, be it click bait journalism, fake news and the voyeuristic pleasure people derive from the lives of celebrities. Your comments.
The show is self-referential and aware of what it is doing, whether it’s the take on privilege, or the disparities that exist in society. So everything—the references to pop culture and the times—is cleverly intertwined. It’s like a little joke between you and the audience.
Your last film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' won you appreciative nods for your raw portrayal of a professional traversing heartbreak. In fact, you have been making diverse choices. After 'Call Me Bae', you have Vikramaditya Motwane’s thriller 'CTLR'. What brought about this change since you debuted in 'Student of the Year 2'?
I think it’s about belief. In the beginning, I was young and nervous. I didn’t know what the right thing to do was—I did a lot more projects—nor did I believe in myself that much.
I have had to build that confidence, not only in myself, but also in the makers and creators. That has made me feel a lot more sure about my craft. With Gehraiyaan, for instance, even though it was not a big part, Shakun Batra gave me a lot to do. When you do something like that, you set a benchmark for yourself. Now I won’t settle for anything less.
I want to keep challenging myself. I feel more open and ready, and am no longer as self-conscious.
What can you tell us about 'CTLR'? Anurag Kashyap mentioned it is your best.
I started Call Me Bae after I finished shooting for CTLR, so on the first day of Bae, I was measured in my expression until everyone told me to loosen up. CTLR is very different, and I say that because I don’t have any other way to describe it. We haven’t seen anything like this. It’s a cyber crime thriller, and was an exciting experience for all, including Vikram sir.