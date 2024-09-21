'Khosla Ka Ghosla' actor Parvin Dabas in ICU after car accident

MUMBAI: Actor Parvin Dabas has met with a road accident on Saturday is being treated in Holy Family Hospital in Bandra, his family said. The actor is currently admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital.

Dabas, 50, has appeared predominantly in Hindi and English language films such as Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara, Khosla Ka Ghosla, The Perfect Husband and The World Unseen.

"We regret to inform you that Parvin Dabas, Bollywood actor and co-founder of the Pro Panja League, has met with an accident and is been hospitalised," his wife, actor Preeti Jhingiani, said in a statement

According to the statement, the Pro Panja League management is closely monitoring the situation.

The Delhi-born actor most recently starred in Made in Heaven season two and Tahira Kashyap's Sharmajee Ki Beti.