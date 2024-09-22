Alia Bhatt opens up about having Attention Deficit Disorder

Alia Bhatt recently revealed in an interview that she has Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) and because of that she can’t spend over 45 minutes on a make-up chair and that was why she went for a minimum makeup look for her wedding.

ADD or Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a chronic condition that is marked by an ongoing pattern of inattention or hyperactivity-impulsivity. This often interferes with functioning or development.

In a conversation with Allure, the actor said that because of her condition, everything needs to happen quickly for her. “I have ADD and don't have interest in investing too much time. Whatever needs to happen needs to happen fast," she said.

"On my wedding day, my makeup artist Puneet (B Saini) was like, Alia, this time you need to give me two hours. I told her, You've lost it. Especially on my wedding day, I'm not giving you two hours because I want to chill,” she added.

Alia married her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, Raha, on November 6 the same year.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra alongside Vedang Raina.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)