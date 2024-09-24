Friendships trump filmmaking

First things first: to all the Doubting Thomases out there, Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon does give due credit to Supermen of Malegaon, Faiza Khan’s much-loved documentary on the spoof film industry of Malegaon and the making of its homegrown Superman. Having got that out of the way, one also can’t ignore the fact that the 2008 film is an inescapable cross for Kagti to bear. Correlations, comparisons, associations, say what you may, are bound to be made between the two works.

Nonetheless, Kagti’s film is significant for being an affectionate eulogy from Hindi cinema to the quirky film fanatics in the power loom town of Maharashtra, devotees of Salman Khan as well as Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton and Bruce Lee. It is also a warm-hearted celebration of their signature Bollywood spin-offs as distinctive filmmaking of its own. One of world’s largest film industries doffing its hat to the chutzpah of a precariously small subaltern one and according to it a rightful place in Indian film history.

In a rousing moment and one of the most moving lines (written by Varun Grover, dialogues by Grover and Shoaib Zulfi Nazeer), Vineet Kumar Singh as Farogh Jafri, the writer of Malegaon films, tells its creator Nasir Shaikh, played by Adarsh Gourav, “Tu kamaal hai. Tune deewano ko tareekh mein naam diya (You are incredible. You etched the names of a bunch of oddballs in history.)”

It’s an exploration of these fellowships and solidarities, the reciprocity and admiration that went into the making of Malegaon cinema, that give the film its emotional heft. How one man’s idea got nurtured by an entire community. Varun also does well in dwelling on the clash of egos and grudges, bitterness and jealousy that later led to an internal breakdown and combustion, as often happens in creative spaces.

This human dynamic of a ragtag bunch of loom workers, dates sellers, videographers, writers—the Nasirs, Faroghs, Shafiques, Akrams—is the best part about the film. The most persuasive aspect is the contrary personalities of Farogh and Nasir that Varun captures well in his writing, and Vineet and Adarsh do a great job of bringing their flawed personalities to life on screen.

The practicality of Nasir as opposed to the idealism of Farogh, the needless cussedness of one against the ready malleability of the other and that terrific assertion by Farogh—“Writer baap hota hai”—that is bound to bring the house down. Varun and Shoaib use the “fatehaal risaale ka diljala adeeb” (the cynical scholar of a down and out publication) aka Farogh as an ally in furthering the cause of the disregarded writers in the film industry. I wish there was more of all of this.