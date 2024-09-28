Defamatory to Sikh community, won't allow Kangana's 'Emergency' to be screened in Punjab: SGPC

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the mini parliament of the Sikh community, announced on Saturday that the movie Emergency by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut will not be allowed to screen in Punjab as it defamed the Sikh community.
In a resolution passed by the SGPC in its executive meeting in Amritsar, the film Emergency was rejected, and the state government was urged to impose a complete ban on it.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami stated that the film not only defamed the Sikhs but also involved the character assassination of Jarnail Singh Khalsa Bhindranwala, which the Sikh community cannot tolerate.
"This film has been made with the spirit of spewing poison and spreading hatred against the community under an anti-Sikh agenda, which will not be allowed to screen in Punjab at any cost," he said
He added that the Sikhs, especially the leadership of the Shiromani Akali Dal, played a vital role in protesting against the Emergency imposed by then Congress Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, even courting arrests. He emphasized that the Punjab government should represent the state by banning the film Emergency to maintain a peaceful communal environment.
Dhami also urged the Speaker of the Lok Sabha to take notice of Kangana Ranaut's communal speeches and cancel her membership. He mentioned that when it comes to Sikh concerns in the country, Sikhs face discrimination. An example of this is the denial of the release of the film Punjab 95, based on the life of eminent Sikh leader Jaswant Singh Khalra, even after numerous cuts were made.
He pointed out that in the case of Balwant Singh Rajoana, despite a Supreme Court decision, the central government has not acted to change his capital punishment to life imprisonment or to release him.
Rajoana has now filed a petition in the Supreme Court regarding this matter, and the SGPC will continue to fully support him. Dhami affirmed that the committee is committed to continuing efforts for the release of Rajoana and the Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners).
Additionally, Dhami took strict notice of the Meghalaya government’s recommended demolition plans regarding the 200-year-old Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar located in Punjabi Colony in Shillong. He urged the government to halt these proceedings immediately and ensure the protection of the residential rights of local Sikhs.
He also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in this matter and instruct the Meghalaya government to stop anti-Sikh actions.