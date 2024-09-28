Far and few, but always new

For a newcomer though, Chaturvedi appears to be too picky. Since his debut in 2016 with the TV series Life Sahi Hai, he only has six films and two shows to his credit. The actor says that it’s been a conscious decision. “It’s not that I am too choosy. I just don’t want to do similar kinds of roles. If I had to do that, why would I act? I could have simply taken up a mundane job. I get bored by repetitions. After Gully Boy, I got offers for similar roles.

Everyone advised that I should do romantic roles as I am young. But, I like diversity,” he says, adding, “I have been striving to do something different every time for myself as well as the audience. Sometimes, these experiments don’t work. People may not appreciate me in certain roles, but I am ready to take risks. I don’t know how long it will work, but at least I still have the freedom to choose.”

He decided to do his next film, Dhadak 2, to that very end. The film, a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, will explore the realities of caste oppression and discrimination. “I like to keep the surprise element intact. I believe that rarity is greater than relevance.

I am not afraid that I won’t get work because I am not seen. If the audience forgets me, I will come back and take up something new that will make them notice me,” he says.

He is also not bogged down by box-office pressure. “Yudhra has the best sound design, action and dialogues. I hope more people will watch it as that will get converted into box office earnings. But, these are things that are beyond our control, and I like to focus on things that I can control,” says the actor, who is clearly wise beyond his years.