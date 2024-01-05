Trailer of Rohit Shetty’s 'Indian Police Force' out

Home Entertainment Hindi

The series will be part of Rohit’s cop universe and will be co-directed by him along with Sushwanth Prakash.

Indian Police Force

Poster of 'Indian Police Force'

By Express News Service

The trailer of Rohit Shetty’s first OTT series Indian Police Force was unveiled on Friday. The show stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi.

A blast in a market in Delhi has sent ripples till the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A unit of the Delhi Police is given the task to nab the terrorists behind the conspiracy. Sidharth Malhotra plays a rebellious, junior cop under Vivek Oberoi while Shilpa Shetty is another cop who joins them for the mission. The trailer promises a lot of blow-up action, which is a Rohit Shetty staple.

The series will be part of Rohit’s cop universe and will be co-directed by him along with Sushwanth Prakash.

Here's the trailer 

“This seven-episode action-packed series is a heartfelt tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of the Indian police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe,” reads the synopsis of the show.

Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Lalit Parimoo also play pivotal roles in the series. Indian Police Force will premiere on January 19 on Amazon Prime Video.

(The article originally appeared in Cinema Express)

