Fawad Khan croons ‘Kuch Na Kaho’ in teaser of Abir Gulaal; release date out

The official synopsis of the film reads, “This heartwarming tale unfolds in the picturesque streets of London, weaving a love story filled with unexpected turns, tender moments, and pure magic. Audiences can expect a delightful blend of laughter, tender moments, and the undeniable chemistry between Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor.”

Abir Gulaal is produced by Indian Stories and A Richer Lens in association with Aarjay Pictures. Producers include Vivek B. Agrawal (“Queen,” “Udta Punjab,” “Sacred Games”), Avantika Hari and Rakesh Sippy

There has been an unofficial ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian films sine 2016, after political disputes between the two countries. In 2023, however, the Bombay High Court had dismissed a petition seeking to officially ban Pakistani artists from working in India. “Arts, music, sports, culture, dance, and so on are the activities which rise above nationalities, cultures, and nations and truly bring about peace, tranquility, unity, and harmony in nation and between nations,” the court had said in its ruling.

Fawad has worked in various Hindi films in the past, including Khoobsurat (2014), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) and Kapoor & Sons (2016). Vaani was last seen in the role of a transwoman in the film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021), also starring Ayushmann Khurrana.