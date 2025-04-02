'Laapataa Ladies' faces plagiarism allegations, sparks fierce debate on social media

The much-discussed Bollywood film Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, has come under scrutiny following allegations of plagiarism. These claims have ignited a fierce debate across social media platforms, particularly after an X user posted a video on March 31, 2025, showing a side-by-side comparison of Laapataa Ladies and the 2019 Arabic film Burqa City.
Burqa City, a 19-minute film set in the Middle East, tells the story of a newlywed man’s quest to find his wife after a mix-up involving burqas. The satirical comedy highlights the absurdity of a society that treats women as interchangeable objects, critiquing extreme patriarchy, gender-based restrictions, and the loss of identity.
On the other hand, Laapataa Ladies follows the adventures and misadventures of its protagonists as they embark on a journey to locate their real spouses after a mix-up. The film incorporates mistaken identity, humour, and drama, elements that have previously earned it praise from several Bollywood celebrities until the plagiarism allegations surfaced.
The controversy exploded on X, with users questioning the film's originality. One user commented, "It screams duplicity, and it's sad to see copied/inspired work like Laapataa Ladies presented as original for the Oscars. They also conveniently shifted from a Muslim to Hindu context in India just to fit a narrative, which feels disingenuous and unfair." Another user added, "It’s a copy like everything in Bollywood; they go on like they are creative and intelligent, but really, they’re just thieves and copycats who think the public is stupid. Actually, the public is stupid for making them famous."
The debate surrounding Laapataa Ladies and its alleged similarities with Burqa City raises important questions about creativity and originality in filmmaking. As the conversation continues, it remains to be seen how the controversy will impact the film’s legacy and its standing at the Oscars, particularly as the film has already garnered 10 awards at the IFFA Awards 2025.