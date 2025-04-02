'Laapataa Ladies' faces plagiarism allegations, sparks fierce debate on social media

On the other hand, Laapataa Ladies follows the adventures and misadventures of its protagonists as they embark on a journey to locate their real spouses after a mix-up. The film incorporates mistaken identity, humour, and drama, elements that have previously earned it praise from several Bollywood celebrities until the plagiarism allegations surfaced.

The controversy exploded on X, with users questioning the film's originality. One user commented, "It screams duplicity, and it's sad to see copied/inspired work like Laapataa Ladies presented as original for the Oscars. They also conveniently shifted from a Muslim to Hindu context in India just to fit a narrative, which feels disingenuous and unfair." Another user added, "It’s a copy like everything in Bollywood; they go on like they are creative and intelligent, but really, they’re just thieves and copycats who think the public is stupid. Actually, the public is stupid for making them famous."