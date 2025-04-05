OTT gives women their voice in Indian cinema, says Neena Gupta

Veteran actor Neena Gupta believes the rise of OTT platforms has brought a long-overdue transformation in the portrayal of women in Indian cinema one that finally gives women, including those of her age, agency, complexity, and power on screen.

Speaking in an Interview with Canadian-Indian host Lilly Singh, Gupta reflected on her early years in the industry, marked by limited roles, systemic sexism, and an overwhelming focus on male-centric narratives. “When I came into the industry, there was a lot of casting couch. We got only smaller roles like servants. Meeting big producers was nearly impossible,” she recalled.

For decades, women on screen were seen through a narrow lens. “Every film I watched growing up revolved around one goal for the woman getting married. I genuinely believed a kiss could get you pregnant,” Gupta said, underlining how unrealistic portrayals shaped generational understanding of women and sexuality.