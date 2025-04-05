OTT gives women their voice in Indian cinema, says Neena Gupta

Veteran actor Neena Gupta believes the rise of OTT platforms has brought a long-overdue transformation in the portrayal of women in Indian cinema one that finally gives women, including those of her age, agency, complexity, and power on screen.
Speaking in an Interview with Canadian-Indian host Lilly Singh, Gupta reflected on her early years in the industry, marked by limited roles, systemic sexism, and an overwhelming focus on male-centric narratives. “When I came into the industry, there was a lot of casting couch. We got only smaller roles like servants. Meeting big producers was nearly impossible,” she recalled.
For decades, women on screen were seen through a narrow lens. “Every film I watched growing up revolved around one goal for the woman getting married. I genuinely believed a kiss could get you pregnant,” Gupta said, underlining how unrealistic portrayals shaped generational understanding of women and sexuality.
However, Gupta says the digital streaming boom has changed the rules. “Now women like me are getting pivotal roles. Writers are drawing stories from small towns and centering them around women. OTT platforms are giving space to those characters,” she said. “You don’t need a big budget to tell a powerful story anymore and with that comes creative freedom.”
She credits this shift not just with more work, but with more meaningful work. “I recently finished a Malayalam series, 1000 babies an amazing script. That kind of writing wouldn’t have come to me 10 years ago.”
Yet, even as opportunities grow, Gupta remains skeptical of deep societal change. “Men learned from those old films that they are the boss. Even now, I don’t see a huge difference. But women are earning now they have financial power. And that’s power they’re no longer willing to surrender.”
She also spoke openly about how she altered her appearance and behaviour in an attempt to secure work. “I started wearing lipstick and kajal to meetings. Earlier, I was shy. I thought if I chased people, they’d get irritated. But I realised you have to remind them you exist. Still, it didn’t change my work pattern.”
The actor, known for her brutally honest takes, didn’t mince words when talking about sex either. “I feel sad for Indian women. 95% don’t know that sex is for pleasure. It’s only about pleasing the man or having babies. That needs to change.”
Though Gupta remains realistic about the challenges women continue to face especially those from marginalised communities, she’s optimistic about the power of storytelling to spark change. “Feminism, for me, is strength from within. OTT is letting those stories come through now. Finally.”