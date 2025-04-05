Veteran actor Manoj Kumar cremated with state honours in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Manoj Kumar, celebrated as 'Bharat Kumar' for his portrayals of patriotic heroes in films such as "Upkar" and "Kranti", was cremated with full state honours and a three-gun salute here on Saturday.

Amitabh Bachchan, and Salim Khan were among the prominent personalities from the entertainment industry present at the Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Juhu.

The last rites started at about 11:30 and Kumar's two sons Vishal and Kunal lit the funeral pyre of the actor-filmmaker who died on Friday due to age-related issues at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. He was 87.

Abhishek Bachchan, Arbaaz Khan, Subhash Ghai, Anu Malik, Zayed Khan, Prem Chopra and Rajpal Yadav also attended the cremation.