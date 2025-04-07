Ageism in Bollywood: An ongoing debate

Is age just a number? Ageism has long been a heated debate in Bollywood, with actresses often facing criticism for aging, while male actors continue to thrive in romantic roles regardless of their age. However, the recent comments made by Malavika Mohanan regarding her upcoming Malayalam film Hridayapoorvam alongside veteran actor Mohanlal, is ample evidence that this issue is not confined to Bollywood.

Malavika addressed a netizen's criticism of their 33-year age gap, clarifying, "Who told you it’s a love interest? Stop judging people and a film with your half-baked, baseless assumptions."

In an Interview with India Today, Mohanlal emphasised that age should not be a barrier if the actor is healthy and confident.

This issue of ageism isn't limited to just the on-screen characters but extends to the way actresses are treated in the industry. Actress Manisha Koirala, in a recent interview with Free Press Journal, discussed how women often face age shaming. She pointed out that while male actors are rarely trolled for aging, female actors are often sidelined or criticised as they grow older. "Ageism impacts women a lot more than it impacts men," Koirala said, sharing her personal experiences of being excluded from discussions due to her age.

Actress Sheeba Chadha, known for her role in Bandish Bandits, also highlighted the problem of ageism in an interview with TOI. She explained that it’s not just about appearances but about how women are often judged more harshly as they grow older. She also noted the role of social media in perpetuating these ideas, calling it a "scary phenomenon" that has changed the way society perceives aging, especially for women.