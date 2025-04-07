Ageism in Bollywood: An ongoing debate

Is age just a number? Ageism has long been a heated debate in Bollywood, with actresses often facing criticism for aging, while male actors continue to thrive in romantic roles regardless of their age. However, the recent comments made by Malavika Mohanan regarding her upcoming Malayalam film Hridayapoorvam alongside veteran actor Mohanlal, is ample evidence that this issue is not confined to Bollywood.
Malavika addressed a netizen's criticism of their 33-year age gap, clarifying, "Who told you it’s a love interest? Stop judging people and a film with your half-baked, baseless assumptions."
In an Interview with India Today, Mohanlal emphasised that age should not be a barrier if the actor is healthy and confident.
This issue of ageism isn't limited to just the on-screen characters but extends to the way actresses are treated in the industry. Actress Manisha Koirala, in a recent interview with Free Press Journal, discussed how women often face age shaming. She pointed out that while male actors are rarely trolled for aging, female actors are often sidelined or criticised as they grow older. "Ageism impacts women a lot more than it impacts men," Koirala said, sharing her personal experiences of being excluded from discussions due to her age.
Actress Sheeba Chadha, known for her role in Bandish Bandits, also highlighted the problem of ageism in an interview with TOI. She explained that it’s not just about appearances but about how women are often judged more harshly as they grow older. She also noted the role of social media in perpetuating these ideas, calling it a "scary phenomenon" that has changed the way society perceives aging, especially for women.
One of the most significant contradictions in Bollywood is the difference in how age gaps are viewed when it comes to male and female leads. While an older male actor romancing a younger actress is often accepted without much comment, the reverse is much more controversial. When Ranbir Kapoor was cast opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, the age difference became a topic of intense debate. Despite the pairing working for the narrative of the film, the discomfort surrounding the idea was evident, with some critics suggesting it was inappropriate due to Aishwarya's age, her marriage, and her daughter.
On the other hand, older male stars like Salman Khan have been paired with much younger actresses without a second thought. For instance, his recent pairing with Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar raised eyebrows due to the significant age gap of 31 years, but the conversation quickly shifted when Salman pointed out that if the actress and her family were comfortable with it, then why should the audience have a problem?
As Ratna Pathak Shah aptly put it, In an interview with India Today, the sight of older male actors romancing much younger actresses is quite common in Bollywood. “When male actors are not ashamed to romance actresses who are younger than their daughters, what should I say?” She reinforced the idea that older male actors continue to be seen as desirable, while older female actors are often left out of such narratives.
Former casting director Atul Mongia, has earlier said in an interview with News18, “It’s patriarchy. Women are objectified in commercial cinema. So, once they reach a certain age, or get married and have children, they don’t have enough appeal to them and they are no longer seen as women of desire.”
Bollywood, much like society, still has a long way to go when it comes to addressing ageism. The industry continues to favour younger women in lead roles, while older actresses are often pushed into supporting roles or sidelined completely. This glaring imbalance highlights how deeply ingrained ageism is in the entertainment world. The conversation around ageism in Bollywood is far from over, and it is essential that both audiences and filmmakers begin to rethink how age should be perceived in cinema.