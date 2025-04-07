Jasleen Royal opens up about backlash after Coldplay concert performance

Months after facing criticism for her performance at Coldplay’s concert in Mumbai, Jasleen Royal has finally addressed the overwhelming experience. The singer, known for songs like Heeriye, Ranjha, and Din Shagna Da, found herself at the centre of controversy after her opening act at the British rock band’s January 18 show in Mumbai.

Jasleen faced backlash not only from online audiences but also from some members of the music industry, questioning whether she was the right choice for such a major stage. Singer Antara Mitra subtly criticised Jasleen’s performance, suggesting that talent should be prioritised over popularity. Around the same time, Vishal Dadlani shared a cryptic post, which many interpreted as a dig at Jasleen, calling a recent performance “embarrassing for the country”. reported Telegraph

In response to the criticism, Jasleen has shared her thoughts in a mini-documentary titled Dare to Dream, released on Sunday. The video offers an honest look into her experience before, during, and after the performance, revealing the emotional toll it took on her.