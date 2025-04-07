Jasleen Royal opens up about backlash after Coldplay concert performance

Months after facing criticism for her performance at Coldplay’s concert in Mumbai, Jasleen Royal has finally addressed the overwhelming experience. The singer, known for songs like Heeriye, Ranjha, and Din Shagna Da, found herself at the centre of controversy after her opening act at the British rock band’s January 18 show in Mumbai.
Jasleen faced backlash not only from online audiences but also from some members of the music industry, questioning whether she was the right choice for such a major stage. Singer Antara Mitra subtly criticised Jasleen’s performance, suggesting that talent should be prioritised over popularity. Around the same time, Vishal Dadlani shared a cryptic post, which many interpreted as a dig at Jasleen, calling a recent performance “embarrassing for the country”. reported Telegraph
In response to the criticism, Jasleen has shared her thoughts in a mini-documentary titled Dare to Dream, released on Sunday. The video offers an honest look into her experience before, during, and after the performance, revealing the emotional toll it took on her.
In the documentary, Jasleen opens up about the pressure she felt leading up to the concert. “At some point, I just feel it it’s time to go home. The pressure is overwhelming. I feel like I’ll die,” she says in a vulnerable moment. She admits to being nervous, explaining, “I don’t want people to think I didn’t deserve to be here or that they just want Coldplay. All I want is to deliver a performance that makes people feel selecting me as an opening act was the right choice.”
Jasleen’s performance was historic, as she became the first Indian artist to open for Coldplay during their concerts in India. Despite her nerves, the singer expressed her desire to put on a memorable show. “I’m a self-taught musician. I know I’m not perfect, but I learn and grow every day,” she says. “I just want to give my best, put on a great show, and create an experience that makes the audience feel, ‘Oh, that was a good opening act.’”
The Dare to Dream documentary captures Jasleen’s journey, showing the highs and lows of performing on such a large platform. The footage includes moments of her emotional struggle after the January 18 performance, where she’s seen reflecting on what went wrong. In one scene, Jasleen is seen asking her team what had happened, visibly upset. “It wasn’t fine yesterday. What was the problem? Why were my in-ears bursting?” she asks, to which a crew member apologises for the technical issues, assuring her that the creative side is entirely up to her.
Throughout the documentary, Jasleen highlights that she is an untrained singer, and like everyone, she makes mistakes. “I’m nervous. I don’t want people to think I didn’t deserve to be here,” she says. “I am a self-taught musician. So, I know I am not perfect. I keep learning every day. I try to better myself every day.”
The 33-year-old singer, who opened for Coldplay at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, emphasised that her goal was to create a memorable experience for the audience.
Despite the negative comments, Jasleen assured her fans and critics that she is committed to working harder and improving her performances in the future.