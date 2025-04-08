Ananya Nagalla to make her Hindi film debut

Ananya Nagalla, who rose to limelight with films like Mallesham and Vakeel Saab, is reportedly gearing up for her Hindi film debut with director Rakesh Jaggi. It was earlier reported that Rakesh Jaggi is helming a film titled Kaanta; according to a source close to the project, Ananya is part of the same project.

Billed as a women-centric film, Kaanta will have Ananya essaying the role of a tribal girl. Rakesh Jaggi, who has been a TV director for many years, having directed popular shows like Uttaran and Kesar among few others, will be helming direction for Kaanta.

The film is being produced by Himmat Ladumor under Ektaa Film Entertainment banner. The director and producer earlier collaborated on the 2017 film Humein Haq Chahiye Haq Se. More details about the film’s primary cast and crew are yet to be announced.

Ananya Nagalla had three major releases last year—Tantra, Pottel, and Srikakulam Sherlockholmes. Additionally, she was seen in a guest appearance in the Priyadarshi starrer Darling, where she played the role of a psychiatrist.

Ananya’s upcoming movies include Sambarala Yeti Gattu.