Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam's 'Vicky Donor' to re-release on this date

NEW DELHI: Vicky Donor, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam, will be re-released in theatres on April 18.

The movie, which originally hit the big screen in 2012, was directed by Shoojit Sircar and was backed by actor John Abraham in his maiden production venture.

Set in Delhi, Vicky Donor was one of the most talked about movies of the year as it dealt with the novel subject of sperm donation. It marked the Hindi film debut of both Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam.

Gautam shared the film's re-release announcement on Instagram on Tuesday.

"The film where it all started for us. See you in cinemas again. Save the date - 18th April !!!! #VickyDonorinTheatres," she captioned the poster of "Vicky Donor."