We both are risk takers: Writer Kanika Dhillon on her bond with actor Taapsee Pannu

“Gandhari is an action revenge drama. A mother's quest to safeguard her child. When we have launched the title that a mother will not hesitate to turn into her fiercest form if she has to protect her child. So that is an emotion that Gandhari is driven by.

“This is the first action film that I am doing with Taapsee. We have a stellar team, we have a director, we have a lot of talent. I am very happy that we have all of them come together for my second production (after Do Patti),” she added.

Dhillon, who is also producing the film under her banner Kattha Pictures, said storytelling has always remained the focus of her work.

“Kattha Pictures, in the name itself, is centred around storytelling, where the story is the star and in the spotlight. It is for storytellers, by storytellers and it revolves around emotional and genuine stories. My aim is to be able to tell these different kinds of stories and to have storytellers,” she said.

“There are stars and then there are a lot of other factors but the story is somewhere that needs to be highlighted a little more. As a storyteller, (I want) to be able to build a production house that is very story forward and empowers other storytellers to come forward, tell stories, and reach an audience for them... That’s the goal of Kattha Pictures,” she added.

Dhillon also said she is keen to explore comedy next.

“I haven't done out-and-out comedies and I really want to do that now. I get really excited about characters, stories and genres. (But) it’s not about the genre, it's about the character I am in love with right now and what it is I am feeling like writing,” she said.

She is currently working on a couple of theatrical releases, including a thriller and a comedy.