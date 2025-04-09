'It’s very scary...': Nushrratt Bharuccha breaks silence on Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake case

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has spoken out about the terrifying reality of deepfake technology, following the disturbing incident involving Rashmika Mandanna’s AI-morphed video that went viral in 2023.
Speaking at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2025, Nushrratt didn’t hold back as she addressed the growing vulnerability of women in the digital age, especially those in the public eye.
Calling the incident “very scary”, the Chhorii 2 actress said it’s alarming how women, regardless of age, are constantly battling something, and now, technology has added another layer of concern.
She admitted she struggles to even grasp the depth of this new digital threat. “It’s the world I don’t understand,” she said, adding that during her school years, education was largely book-based with minimal exposure to computers.
She confessed that if such a thing were to happen to her, she wouldn’t know how to react or what steps to take, highlighting just how ill-prepared most people are to deal with such advanced forms of identity theft.
Nushrratt also stressed the need for cybercrime units and digital experts to be more accessible to public figures and the average citizen alike. “We need that support,” she said, acknowledging that with the internet and AI booming uncontrollably, even understanding where it all might lead feels impossible. Her raw and relatable reaction has resonated with many who feel overwhelmed by the unchecked rise of deepfake tools.
Her comments came in response to the now-infamous video that showed a woman with Rashmika Mandanna’s face entering a lift in a tight black outfit, an AI-generated clip that took the internet by storm.
The original footage featured UK-based content creator Zara Patel, but it was convincingly manipulated to resemble the Animal star.
While some netizens spotted inconsistencies, for many casual viewers, the video appeared real, a chilling reminder of how powerful and deceptive AI has become.
The video sparked outrage across the country, with Amitabh Bachchan demanding legal action. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Big B called it a “strong case for legal” action, which prompted government intervention.
Soon after, the Indian government issued an advisory to all social media platforms, warning of strict penalties under Section 66D of the IT Act for those creating or distributing such content.
Platforms like Instagram, X, and Facebook were instructed to take down manipulated content within 24 hours of receiving a complaint.
An FIR was lodged at Delhi Police’s Special Cell under IPC sections 465 and 469, alongside Sections 66C and 66E of the IT Act. The police even reached out to META for details about the source account, indicating the gravity of the situation.
Rashmika Mandanna also opened up about the impact of the video, calling it “extremely scary”. She said she felt hurt and vulnerable, not just for herself but for every individual who could be targeted in similar ways.
Reflecting on her younger years, she said she couldn’t imagine how she would have coped had this happened when she was in school or college, and called for urgent community-level action to address identity theft through technology.
The incident has sparked a much-needed conversation in the industry. Celebrities including Vijay Deverakonda, Nani, Mrunal Thakur, and Naga Chaitanya expressed concern over the deepfake video, voicing the urgent need for regulation and awareness.
As Nushrratt gears up for the release of Chhorii 2 on April 11, her remarks at the summit are a stark reminder of the new age challenges stars, and all digital citizens, now face. With AI developing at lightning speed and laws still catching up, her call for institutional backing couldn’t be more timely.
The entertainment industry, legal system, and social media platforms now stand at a crossroads, one where protecting digital identities is no longer a luxury but a necessity.