'It’s very scary...': Nushrratt Bharuccha breaks silence on Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake case

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has spoken out about the terrifying reality of deepfake technology, following the disturbing incident involving Rashmika Mandanna’s AI-morphed video that went viral in 2023.

Speaking at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2025, Nushrratt didn’t hold back as she addressed the growing vulnerability of women in the digital age, especially those in the public eye.

Calling the incident “very scary”, the Chhorii 2 actress said it’s alarming how women, regardless of age, are constantly battling something, and now, technology has added another layer of concern.

She admitted she struggles to even grasp the depth of this new digital threat. “It’s the world I don’t understand,” she said, adding that during her school years, education was largely book-based with minimal exposure to computers.

She confessed that if such a thing were to happen to her, she wouldn’t know how to react or what steps to take, highlighting just how ill-prepared most people are to deal with such advanced forms of identity theft.