SRK and Kajol's 'DDLJ' statue to be unveiled in London's Leicester Square

In a groundbreaking moment for Indian cinema, a bronze statue of Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, captured in their iconic pose from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), will be installed in Leicester Square, London. This will be the first time an Indian film is represented in the famous Scenes in the Square movie trail.
The statue, set to be unveiled this spring, will coincide with the 30th anniversary of the film, which will be celebrated on October 20, 2025. The film, a global sensation, marked the directorial debut of Aditya Chopra and was produced by his father, Yash Chopra, under the Yash Raj Films banner. Reported NDTV
Shot primarily in the UK, DDLJ tells the love story of Raj and Simran, two young non-resident Indians who fall in love while traveling through Europe. The movie features Leicester Square as the backdrop to their first chance encounter, making this location especially significant for fans of the film.
According to a press release, The statue will be placed along the eastern terrace outside the Odeon Cinema, a tribute to the iconic scene where Raj and Simran's paths first cross. Other memorable locations from the film in London include Horseguards Avenue, Hyde Park, Tower Bridge, and King's Cross Station.
Mark Williams, deputy chief executive of the Heart of London Business Alliance, expressed excitement over the statue’s installation. "This is a fitting tribute to Bollywood’s global impact and a celebration of London's vibrant diversity. The statue is sure to attract fans from all around the world to Leicester Square, the heart of film and entertainment."
DDLJ has long been a pop culture phenomenon, with its reach extending far beyond India. In addition to the statue unveiling, the film will also inspire a new musical, Come Fall In Love The DDLJ Musical, which premieres at the Manchester Opera House on May 29, 2025.
Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said "We are honoured that DDLJ will be the first Indian film represented in the Scenes in the Square trail. This is a testament to the cultural impact the film has had globally, and we’re thrilled to see our stars and the film recognized alongside Hollywood legends."
This tribute marks a milestone in celebrating the enduring legacy of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and the global love for Indian cinema.