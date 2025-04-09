SRK and Kajol's 'DDLJ' statue to be unveiled in London's Leicester Square

According to a press release, The statue will be placed along the eastern terrace outside the Odeon Cinema, a tribute to the iconic scene where Raj and Simran's paths first cross. Other memorable locations from the film in London include Horseguards Avenue, Hyde Park, Tower Bridge, and King's Cross Station.

Mark Williams, deputy chief executive of the Heart of London Business Alliance, expressed excitement over the statue’s installation. "This is a fitting tribute to Bollywood’s global impact and a celebration of London's vibrant diversity. The statue is sure to attract fans from all around the world to Leicester Square, the heart of film and entertainment."

DDLJ has long been a pop culture phenomenon, with its reach extending far beyond India. In addition to the statue unveiling, the film will also inspire a new musical, Come Fall In Love The DDLJ Musical, which premieres at the Manchester Opera House on May 29, 2025.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said "We are honoured that DDLJ will be the first Indian film represented in the Scenes in the Square trail. This is a testament to the cultural impact the film has had globally, and we’re thrilled to see our stars and the film recognized alongside Hollywood legends."

This tribute marks a milestone in celebrating the enduring legacy of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and the global love for Indian cinema.