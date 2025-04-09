'You’ll never earn that kind of money': Tillotama Shome opens up about director's words and her fight for fair pay

The director, hearing this, responded in a way that shocked her. He said, “I’m so sorry to break this to you, but you’re never going to earn that kind of money. It’s unfair, but that’s how this industry is. You’re very talented, but unfortunately, you’ll never make that much.” The director said this in a way that seemed kind, but it stayed with Tillotama and made her feel discouraged.

According to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she didn’t let the director’s words define her future. Instead, she used it as fuel to fight for her worth. She revealed that for her next project, which she described as the best part she’s ever received, she negotiated her fee persistently for four months, insisting on being paid double the amount she once dreamed of.

"I won’t name the film. But, it was everything I wanted, creatively. But I fought for the money because it had to be double the amount I told the director and eventually, I got paid," she said.