'You’ll never earn that kind of money': Tillotama Shome opens up about director's words and her fight for fair pay

Tillotama Shome, an actress widely praised for her roles in films like Monsoon Wedding and the TV series Paatal Lok, recently opened up about the challenges she faced early in her career, particularly when it came to being paid fairly for her work. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, she shared a moment from her past that left a lasting impact on her.
Tillotama recalled an experience from a film set where a director paid her a low fee. At the wrap party after the film finished, everyone was chatting when someone asked her what she really wanted. She mentioned a car she admired and said, “If I do a film where I’m paid this much, I could buy that car.”
The director, hearing this, responded in a way that shocked her. He said, “I’m so sorry to break this to you, but you’re never going to earn that kind of money. It’s unfair, but that’s how this industry is. You’re very talented, but unfortunately, you’ll never make that much.” The director said this in a way that seemed kind, but it stayed with Tillotama and made her feel discouraged.
According to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she didn’t let the director’s words define her future. Instead, she used it as fuel to fight for her worth. She revealed that for her next project, which she described as the best part she’s ever received, she negotiated her fee persistently for four months, insisting on being paid double the amount she once dreamed of.
"I won’t name the film. But, it was everything I wanted, creatively. But I fought for the money because it had to be double the amount I told the director and eventually, I got paid," she said.
Once the contract was signed, she sent a message to the director who had doubted her, saying, “By the way, I just closed a deal and was paid this much. Thought you should know before you tell another actor what they can or can’t do.” This small act of standing up for herself was incredibly important to her.
Tillotama explained that the victory was not just about the money, but about proving to herself that she was worth more than the director had assumed. She also expressed how grateful she was for the support of her friends, who helped her see her own worth when the world, or at least this director, did not.
Tillotama continues to be celebrated for her amazing work in projects like Lust Stories 2, Delhi Crime, and Sir.
Through her experiences, Tillotama has shown that sometimes the path to success requires not just talent, but also the courage to fight for what you deserve.