Rajat Kapoor and Monika Panwar collaborate for Khauf; release date out

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega (2020) fame Monika Panwar and acclaimed actor Rajat Kapoor will be seen next in horror-suspense series Khauf. The show, written and created by Smita Singh and directed by Pankaj Kumar and Surya Balakrishnan, will start streaming on Prime Video from April 18.
The series also features Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla.
As per a press release shared by the makers, “Khauf delves into the eerie and unsettling journey of Madhu, a young woman seeking refuge in a hostel in a new city, hoping for a fresh start, unaware of its dark history of hidden secrets. As she struggles to escape the shadows of her past, she finds herself trapped in a chilling battle against unexplained forces lurking both within her room and beyond. As the sinister presence tightens its grip, Madhu’s reality twists into a waking nightmare—one from which she may never escape.”
Talking about the show, creator and writer Smita Singh said, “Horror thrives on emotions and atmosphere, and with Khauf, we created a story that is both unsettling and deeply human. Madhu’s journey isn’t just about confronting external horrors — it’s also about facing her own fears and past traumas.”