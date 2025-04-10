Rajat Kapoor and Monika Panwar collaborate for Khauf; release date out

As per a press release shared by the makers, “Khauf delves into the eerie and unsettling journey of Madhu, a young woman seeking refuge in a hostel in a new city, hoping for a fresh start, unaware of its dark history of hidden secrets. As she struggles to escape the shadows of her past, she finds herself trapped in a chilling battle against unexplained forces lurking both within her room and beyond. As the sinister presence tightens its grip, Madhu’s reality twists into a waking nightmare—one from which she may never escape.”

Talking about the show, creator and writer Smita Singh said, “Horror thrives on emotions and atmosphere, and with Khauf, we created a story that is both unsettling and deeply human. Madhu’s journey isn’t just about confronting external horrors — it’s also about facing her own fears and past traumas.”