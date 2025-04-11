'Earlier women actors were just props, but things are changing', says Sanya Malhotra

The actress also talked about her initial hesitation to take on the solo lead role in Pagglait. She said it was her producer’s belief in her that gave her the confidence to believe in herself. That experience helped her grow not just as an actress, but as a person.

Sanya believes that all her roles are a mix of hard work and luck. “These are films I truly believe in,” she said about movies like Mrs. “I have a strong set of values, and I never let go of them when I choose a film.” She added, “These are the kind of stories that empower me, and I want other women and young girls to watch them too.”

Reflecting on her journey, Sanya said she always longed for meaningful roles. “I craved for getting these kinds of characters because earlier, women in films were often reduced to mere props, to be honest.”

Now, she’s happy to see the change. “There were good films before, but there weren’t as many strong female characters back then,” she noted. “I’m glad the industry is changing.”