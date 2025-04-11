Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' to premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2025

Indian filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan is set to return to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival with his second feature film Homebound. The film has been selected for the Un Certain Regard section, ten years after his debut Masaan was featured in the same category.
Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles. The film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Ghaywan’s debut film Masaan was widely praised and went on to win the Un Certain Regard Special Prize and the FIPRESCI Prize in 2015.
Ishaan Khatter shared the news on Instagram. “We are honoured to announce that Homebound makes its way to the official selection at the 78th edition of the Festival de Cannes.”
Co-star Janhvi Kapoor also expressed her excitement. She wrote, “A moment where Indian cinema takes over the world… Our hearts are full and we can't wait to show you all this journey on the big screens!”
The film is especially significant as it reunites Khatter and Kapoor, who made their debut together in Dhadak, also produced by Dharma Productions.
Karan Johar shared a heartfelt message on social media, calling the film a “soulful story” and celebrating its selection at Cannes. “This moment is a testament to the power of Indian cinema,” he wrote.
Homebound will be shown alongside several other films in the Un Certain Regard section. These include Scarlett Johansson’s directorial debut Eleanor the Great, Aisha Can't Fly Away by Morad Mostafa, The Last One for the Road by Francesco Sossai, Meteors by Hubert Charuel, The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo by Diego Céspedes, and My Father's Shadow by Akinola Davies Jr, among others.
The Un Certain Regard section highlights films with unique storytelling and fresh voices in cinema. It features 20 films each year.
Last year, Indian actor Anasuya Sengupta won the Best Actress award in the same section for The Shameless, directed by Bulgarian-American filmmaker Konstantin Bojanov. It was a historic win as she became the first Indian actor to receive the prize.
The 2025 Cannes Film Festival will take place from 13 May to 24 May. French actor Juliette Binoche will lead the jury for the main competition.
With Homebound, Neeraj Ghaywan continues to bring Indian stories to a global stage, marking yet another proud moment for Indian cinema.