Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' to premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2025

Indian filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan is set to return to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival with his second feature film Homebound. The film has been selected for the Un Certain Regard section, ten years after his debut Masaan was featured in the same category.

Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles. The film is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Ghaywan’s debut film Masaan was widely praised and went on to win the Un Certain Regard Special Prize and the FIPRESCI Prize in 2015.

Ishaan Khatter shared the news on Instagram. “We are honoured to announce that Homebound makes its way to the official selection at the 78th edition of the Festival de Cannes.”

Co-star Janhvi Kapoor also expressed her excitement. She wrote, “A moment where Indian cinema takes over the world… Our hearts are full and we can't wait to show you all this journey on the big screens!”