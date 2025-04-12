Sharmila Tagore quietly battled lung cancer, reveals daughter Soha Ali Khan

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore quietly faced a serious health scare in 2023, as revealed by her daughter, Soha Ali Khan. Speaking in a candid interview with Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, Soha shared that her mother was diagnosed with lung cancer, but thankfully at a very early stage.
“She was one of the very few people to be diagnosed with lung cancer at stage zero,” Soha explained. “No chemotherapy, nothing. It was cut out of her and she is, touchwood, fine.” She also spoke about the emotional toll it took on the family, saying, “We have been through stressful situations, as everybody does.”
The news of Sharmila’s illness came as a surprise to many, as she had kept the battle private. It was only during her appearance on Koffee with Karan in 2023, alongside her son Saif Ali Khan, that the public first heard about her health concerns.
Host Karan Johar revealed that he had originally offered Sharmila the role eventually played by Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. “She was my very first choice,” said Johar. “But because of health reasons at that time, she couldn’t say yes. It is a regret I have.”
Sharmila responded by explaining, “It was at the height of COVID. They hadn’t really grappled with it at that time, we were not vaccinated. After my cancer... they didn’t want me to take that risk.”
Now recovered and back to work, Sharmila recently starred in the Bengali film Puratwan, opposite Rituparna Sengupta. Her previous film Gulmohar (2023), in which she acted alongside Manoj Bajpayee, was widely appreciated and won three National Awards, including Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Screenplay (Dialogues).
Despite a challenging year, the Tagore-Khan family seems to have come through stronger, with both mother and daughter continuing their creative journeys.