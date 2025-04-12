Sharmila Tagore quietly battled lung cancer, reveals daughter Soha Ali Khan

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore quietly faced a serious health scare in 2023, as revealed by her daughter, Soha Ali Khan. Speaking in a candid interview with Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, Soha shared that her mother was diagnosed with lung cancer, but thankfully at a very early stage.

“She was one of the very few people to be diagnosed with lung cancer at stage zero,” Soha explained. “No chemotherapy, nothing. It was cut out of her and she is, touchwood, fine.” She also spoke about the emotional toll it took on the family, saying, “We have been through stressful situations, as everybody does.”

The news of Sharmila’s illness came as a surprise to many, as she had kept the battle private. It was only during her appearance on Koffee with Karan in 2023, alongside her son Saif Ali Khan, that the public first heard about her health concerns.