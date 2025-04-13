Sushmita Sen backs creative freedom amid debate on Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback

Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has spoken out in support of creative freedom, following the teaser release of Abir Gulaal, which marks the Bollywood comeback of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. The film, also starring Vaani Kapoor and directed by Aarti S Bagdi, is set to release in theatres on 9 May 2025.

The teaser sparked fresh political and industry debates, as some political parties have raised objections to Pakistani artists working in Indian films. These concerns come years after the ban on Pakistani actors following the 2016 Uri attack. However, in 2023, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea to continue this ban, allowing room for artists like Fawad Khan to return to Indian cinema. Reported Free Press Journal.