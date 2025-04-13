Sushmita Sen backs creative freedom amid debate on Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback

Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has spoken out in support of creative freedom, following the teaser release of Abir Gulaal, which marks the Bollywood comeback of Pakistani actor Fawad Khan. The film, also starring Vaani Kapoor and directed by Aarti S Bagdi, is set to release in theatres on 9 May 2025.
The teaser sparked fresh political and industry debates, as some political parties have raised objections to Pakistani artists working in Indian films. These concerns come years after the ban on Pakistani actors following the 2016 Uri attack. However, in 2023, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea to continue this ban, allowing room for artists like Fawad Khan to return to Indian cinema. Reported Free Press Journal.
In an interview with Instant Bollywood, When asked about Pakistani actors previously being barred from working in Indian films and Fawad Khan now making a comeback, Sushmita Sen responded by highlighting the importance of artistic freedom. She said, “What I know is that there are no boundaries in talent and creativity, and there shouldn’t be. Ours is a creative field, where creativity is born from freedom, and I wish that freedom for everyone. There are no borders when it comes to that.”
Despite the controversy surrounding Abir Gulaal, excitement remains high for Fawad Khan’s return to Bollywood. However, a few political groups, particularly in Maharashtra, have publicly opposed the film’s release and announced plans to protest its screening in the state.