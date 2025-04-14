Apoorva Mukhija speaks up for Rida Tharana after black magic row

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija has come out in support of her friend and fellow content creator Rida Tharana, after online backlash linked Rida to a controversial remark made by Apoorva in a recent video.

The situation began after Apoorva posted an emotional video titled Till I Say It Is, where she spoke about visiting a tarot card reader and shared that someone close to her had done black magic on her. Though she didn’t name anyone, many on social media assumed she was referring to Rida, and the criticism quickly followed.

Responding to the rising negativity, Apoorva took to her Instagram Stories and urged people not to jump to conclusions. She wrote, “After my video, there have been a lot of assumptions and a lot of hate going around and as much as I appreciate you guys having my back. This is the last thing that I wanted. I wanted to share my story and my feelings – nothing more. So let's please not jump to conclusions or spread negativity.”

She also posted a photo of herself hugging Rida and captioned it, “Only love for @rida.tharana.”