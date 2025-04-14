Apoorva Mukhija speaks up for Rida Tharana after black magic row

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija has come out in support of her friend and fellow content creator Rida Tharana, after online backlash linked Rida to a controversial remark made by Apoorva in a recent video.
The situation began after Apoorva posted an emotional video titled Till I Say It Is, where she spoke about visiting a tarot card reader and shared that someone close to her had done black magic on her. Though she didn’t name anyone, many on social media assumed she was referring to Rida, and the criticism quickly followed.
Responding to the rising negativity, Apoorva took to her Instagram Stories and urged people not to jump to conclusions. She wrote, “After my video, there have been a lot of assumptions and a lot of hate going around and as much as I appreciate you guys having my back. This is the last thing that I wanted. I wanted to share my story and my feelings – nothing more. So let's please not jump to conclusions or spread negativity.”
She also posted a photo of herself hugging Rida and captioned it, “Only love for @rida.tharana.”
Rida, too, broke her silence by sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram. She expressed how difficult the last few months have been for her, especially while taking care of her unwell mother. “Me not working means stopping everything. She hates the city and we've tried everything to make her feel comfortable. One of those things was hosting people at home. I had friends over for iftar, and for the first time in a long time, I saw her smile, laugh, and enjoy herself,” she wrote.
Addressing the backlash, Rida said, “I don't want to give endless justifications. It's Apoorva's time to shine, and I won't be a shadow to it. I see every little thing I've done taken out of context and blown out of proportion! Everything up for misinterpretation. And I've said this before and I'll say it again: people hate women. Women surviving, living, laughing, existing and just being.”
She continued, “If I ever wanted to fake anything, I had 100 easier ways to do it. If you think I did that for 2 years, trust me, 2 months wouldn't have been hard. So no... I'm not going to explain myself any more. To the ones who want to stay, thank you. To the ones who don't see me for who I am, feel free to unfollow. I'm not here to be perfect. I'm not chasing fame! I'm grateful for the love I already have.”
Rida also shared how the negative attention had impacted her, especially while staying abroad. “As much as I've tried to stay away from all the negativity, some things still find a way to reach me and I won't lie, a few of them have truly broken me... The anxiety has been bad. But what's been holding me together is hearing how some of you still have my back.”
The controversy followed Apoorva’s appearance on the YouTube show India’s Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina. The episode, which featured other personalities like YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, sparked outrage after Ranveer made a sexist comment involving parents and sex. The episode was later taken down from the internet, and multiple FIRs were filed against those involved, including Apoorva.
Apoorva’s statement and public support for Rida highlight the importance of empathy, especially in times when assumptions and online hate can easily spiral out of control. Both influencers have reminded their audiences that behind every post and video are real people dealing with real struggles.