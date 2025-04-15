Prithviraj Sukumaran teams up with Kareena Kapoor Khan for Meghna Gulzar’s crime-drama Daayra

Prithviraj Sukumaran will be featuring alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming crime-drama Daayra, the makers announced on Monday. The film is co-written by Meghna along with Yash Keswani and Sima Agarwal and is currently in pre-production.

As per a press release shared by the makers, “Daayra taps into the pulse of the people as it confronts the topical and diabolical realities unfolding in society today. This crime-drama thriller explores the age-old paradox of crime and punishment.”

Speaking about the film, Prithivraj said, “When the script was narrated to me, I knew I had to do this. I was thoroughly absorbed by my character and what he brings to the table as the story progresses. It is layered and will definitely connect with the masses. Working with Meghna Gulzar's vision, Junglee Pictures and an actor like Kareena Kapoor will be a great collaborative experience. Daayra is story that is one of a kind and digs deep into the societal norms, world of crime and punishment that unfolds.”

Kareena added, “As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I am thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director’s chair. I have long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true. The opportunity to collaborate with the talented Prithviraj is also a highlight, and I am drawn to the film's bold, thought-provoking narrative. Daayra promises to be a cinematic experience that challenges and inspires, and I look forward to working with Meghna, Prithviraj, and the team at Junglee Pictures on this powerful, timely film.”

Meghna said in a statement, “Daayra is a story that compels you to reflect on the society we live in and its institutions that pilot us. With co-writers Sima and Yash, unravelling the greys within the black and white, was both challenging and exciting. And as Kareena and Prithviraj bring the lead characters to life, the narrative dynamics are all set to elevate further."

Prithviraj is currently basking in the success of his recent release, L2: Empuraan, which he has also directed. Kareena was last seen in Hansal Mehta’s mystery-thriller The Buckingham Murders. Meghna’s last directorial was the Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur.