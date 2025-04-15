Vir Das slams Air India over broken seat, missed wheelchair for wife

Comedian Vir Das on Tuesday criticised Air India after what he called a disappointing experience on a flight from Mumbai to Delhi. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said he paid Rs 50,000 per seat, but still got a broken table, broken leg rests, and a seat that was stuck in a reclined position.

Das also said that his wife, who has a fractured foot, did not receive a wheelchair even though they had pre-booked the service.

Air India responded, saying that the cabin crew did offer help, including an option to use the 'ambulift' - a special vehicle used to help passengers with reduced mobility to get off the plane.

The airline added that there was a “delay, not denial” in giving wheelchair help due to “unusually high demand” for wheelchairs and fewer staff at that time.

“We understand the guests’ frustration, especially with the mobility issue, and admit that the experience did not meet expectations,” Air India said in a statement.