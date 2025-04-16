Aamir Ali reveals teenage sexual harassment led him to stop using Mumbai trains

Aamir Ali, known for his TV acting, recently spoke about a troubling experience he had as a teenager. He recounted being sexually harassed at the age of 14, which was so upsetting it made him stop using trains in Mumbai.

Aamir explained this incident initially gave him some "reservations" about men attracted to other men. However, as he got older, he realised it wasn't fair to judge all gay men based on one bad experience from his youth.

Speaking to Hauterrfly, when asked about his gay friends, Aamir admitted to initial "reservations." He shared, "When you are young and the first time I travelled on a train… The reason I stopped travelling on trains was because I was being touched. I was 14. Then I started holding my bag closer to my back. Then one day, someone stole books from my bag and I thought, ‘Who steals books?’ And I decided I wouldn’t travel on a train."