Ananya Panday makes history as Chanel's first Indian brand ambassador

Actor Ananya Panday has been announced as the first Indian brand ambassador for the French luxury fashion house, Chanel. The 26-year-old actress is also the only Indian representative for the iconic brand, which was founded by Gabrielle 'Coco' Chanel in 1910.
In a statement, Panday expressed her excitement about the partnership, saying, "The essence of personal liberation, empowering one to boldly embrace their individuality with timeless elegance." She also shared her joy on Instagram, writing, "Beyond grateful and excited for my journey with @chanelofficial. The first ever brand ambassador for and from India. Dreams really do come true."
Chanel welcomed Panday with an official statement highlighting the values she represents. The brand noted, "Ananya characterises a generation of evolving tastes and fiercely independent identities who navigate the world with their curiosities. Her values resonate with Chanel, making her the perfect choice to represent the house."
This announcement comes after Panday's memorable appearance at Paris Fashion Week last year, where she attended the Chanel Spring Summer show. Earlier in the year, she made her debut on the Paris Fashion Week runway for designer Rahul Mishra’s 'Superheroes' collection.
On the film front, Ananya is set to star in Kesari Chapter 2, which releases this weekend. In the film, she plays a lawyer alongside Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan.