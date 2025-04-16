Ananya Panday makes history as Chanel's first Indian brand ambassador

Actor Ananya Panday has been announced as the first Indian brand ambassador for the French luxury fashion house, Chanel. The 26-year-old actress is also the only Indian representative for the iconic brand, which was founded by Gabrielle 'Coco' Chanel in 1910.

In a statement, Panday expressed her excitement about the partnership, saying, "The essence of personal liberation, empowering one to boldly embrace their individuality with timeless elegance." She also shared her joy on Instagram, writing, "Beyond grateful and excited for my journey with @chanelofficial. The first ever brand ambassador for and from India. Dreams really do come true."