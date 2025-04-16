AR Rahman reacts to Abhijeet’s criticism: 'It’s nice to blame me for everything'

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has responded to recent remarks made by singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who criticised him for using too much technology in music and not giving enough space to live musicians. Abhijeet also claimed that Rahman’s methods have led to a decline in live instrumentation and left many artists jobless.

Speaking to India Today, Rahman addressed the criticism calmly and even with a smile. “It’s nice to blame me for everything,” he said. “I still love Abhijeet, and I would send cakes to him. Also, it’s his opinion, and there’s nothing wrong with having one.”

Abhijeet had said that Rahman works mostly on a laptop and no longer values real instrument players. Responding to this, Rahman explained that while technology plays a part in his process, live musicians are still very much involved in his work.