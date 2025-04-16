AR Rahman reacts to Abhijeet’s criticism: 'It’s nice to blame me for everything'
Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has responded to recent remarks made by singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who criticised him for using too much technology in music and not giving enough space to live musicians. Abhijeet also claimed that Rahman’s methods have led to a decline in live instrumentation and left many artists jobless.
Speaking to India Today, Rahman addressed the criticism calmly and even with a smile. “It’s nice to blame me for everything,” he said. “I still love Abhijeet, and I would send cakes to him. Also, it’s his opinion, and there’s nothing wrong with having one.”
Abhijeet had said that Rahman works mostly on a laptop and no longer values real instrument players. Responding to this, Rahman explained that while technology plays a part in his process, live musicians are still very much involved in his work.
“I recently set up an orchestra with 60 women in Dubai. They are employed every month and receive insurance and health benefits. In every film I work on like Chhaava or Ponniyin Selvan around 200 to 300 musicians are involved. Some songs even have over 100 people working on them. I just don’t post pictures or show off, so people don’t know about it,” he explained.
Rahman also said that computers help with arranging and designing music, but the final recordings are always done live. “We use computers to fine-tune things. But we cannot afford to bring musicians in and then reject the recordings, so we use tech for the early parts and then record live at the end. Any producer I’ve worked with can confirm how many musicians we bring in.”
AR Rahman is now gearing up for his global tour Wonderment, with the first show set to take place in Mumbai on 3 May.
His upcoming projects include Lahore 1947 (produced by Aamir Khan), Thug Life with Mani Ratnam, Tere Ishq Mein with Aanand L Rai, and a major collaboration with Hans Zimmer for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan.