Sanjay Dutt’s The Bhootnii gets new release date

Sanjay Dutt-starrer horror-comedy The Bhootnii has a new release date. The Sidhaant Sachdev directorial, also starring Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan, was scheduled to release on April 18 but now will be hitting the screens on May 1.

As per a press release shared by the makers, the reason for this date shift is “extensive VFX work.”