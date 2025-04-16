Sanjay Dutt’s The Bhootnii gets new release date

Sanjay Dutt-starrer horror-comedy The Bhootnii has a new release date. The Sidhaant Sachdev directorial, also starring Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan, was scheduled to release on April 18 but now will be hitting the screens on May 1.
As per a press release shared by the makers, the reason for this date shift is “extensive VFX work.”
“As the film involves extensive VFX work that shall be par excellence, and the makers remains committed to delivering a top-notch cinematic experience for audiences,” reads the release.
Presented by Zee Studios, Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, The Bhootnii is a Soham Rockstar Entertainment production, produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, with co-producers Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt and a Zee Studio Worldwide release.