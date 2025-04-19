Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Piku' to re-release in May

NEW DELHI: "Piku", starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, is set to re-release in theatres on May 9.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film had its original release on May 8, 2015, and will mark its 10th anniversary this year. It also stars late Irrfan Khan, Moushumi Chatterjee and Jisshu Sengupta.

Padukone shared a video on her Instagram handle on Saturday announcing the news. She said "Piku" will always be close to her heart and remembered Khan.

"A film that will always have my heart - 'PIKU' is back in theatres on 9th May, 2025 to celebrate its 10th Anniversary! Irrfan, we miss you! And think about you every so often," read the caption.

The film had a good box office business during its release and went on to earn over Rs 140 crore at the worldwide box office. It narrated a heartwarming story about a father and daughter, played by Bachchan and Padukone.