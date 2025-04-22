Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 gets release date

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 will be released in theatres on February 27, 2026, the makers announced on Monday. Backed by Yash Raj Films, it is directed by Abhiraj Minawala, known for working as an assistant director on films like Tiger 3, Sultan and Gunday.

The makers shared a photo on social media of Rani wearing a black shirt and holding a gun with a fierce look on her face. They wrote in the caption, “The countdown begins for Mardaani 3! On Holi, good will fight evil as Shivani Shivaji Roy returns to the big screen on February 27, 2026.”