Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 gets release date

Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 will be released in theatres on February 27, 2026, the makers announced on Monday. Backed by Yash Raj Films, it is directed by Abhiraj Minawala, known for working as an assistant director on films like Tiger 3, Sultan and Gunday.
The makers shared a photo on social media of Rani wearing a black shirt and holding a gun with a fierce look on her face. They wrote in the caption, “The countdown begins for Mardaani 3! On Holi, good will fight evil as Shivani Shivaji Roy returns to the big screen on February 27, 2026.”
The first Mardaani film, which came out in August 2014, was directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar and became a commercial and critical hit. It introduced Rani’s character, Shivani Shivaji Roy, a dedicated cop who wants to uncover a child-trafficking cartel.
The second part came out in 2019 and was directed by debutant director Gopi Puthran, who wrote the first part. It brought Shivani face-to-face with a psychopath who brutally rapes and murders women.
Rani was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, which released in 2023 and also starred Anirban Bhattacharya, Neena Gupta and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.