Kartik Aaryan to star in Dharma Production’s Naagzilla, motion poster out

A motion poster of Kartik from the film was unveiled where snakes are seen covering his legs and his back is being turned into the skin of a snake. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh leen, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar (You must have films on humans before, now watch a film on snakes) Naagzilla- Naag lok ka Pehla Kaand. Funnn phailaane Aa raha hu main, Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand.”

Naagzilla was earlier reported to be a 'high-concept comedy-franchise'. It marks Kartik’s second collaboration with Dharma after Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, which is set to be released on Valentine’s Day next year.

Produced by Karan Johar, Mahaveer Jain, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Lamba, and Sujit Jain under the Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films banners, Naagzilla is set to be released in theatres on August 14, 2026.