Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi to headline film based on the Shah Bano case

The film pertains to the landmark case filed in 1978 by a 62-year-old Shah Bano, a mother of five children, seeking alimony from her lawyer husband Ahmed Khan, who had given her triple talaq. She sought alimony under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, but Ahmed refused to pay her, citing Muslim Personal Law. Shah Bano ultimately moved the Supreme Court, which ruled that Section 125 applies to all Indian citizens and divorced women should receive alimony, regardless of their religion. The judgement, however, was diluted by the then Congress government, which passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986, restricting the right of Muslim divorcees to alimony from their former husbands for only 90 days after the divorce (the period of iddah in Islamic law).

The movie will be shot in multiple locations across Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, it has wrapped its Lucknow schedule. The film is expected to have a theatrical release sometime in October/November 2025.