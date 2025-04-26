'Kesari Chapter 2' faces plagiarism row over Jallianwala Bagh poem

The recently released film Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, has come under fire after poet and YouTuber Yahya Bootwala accused the makers of copying lines from his original work without permission.

Bootwala took to Instagram to share a video comparing a scene from the film with a clip of him reciting his poem titled Jallianwala Bagh, which was published five years ago on the UnErase Poetry YouTube channel. The film scene features Ananya Panday delivering lines that closely resemble Bootwala’s original writing.

In a strongly worded post addressed to the film’s dialogue writer, Sumit Saxena, Bootwala wrote:

"So @nisoooooooooorg sent me a clip 4 days back from the movie Kesari 2 of dialogues he felt were copied from my poem... Here are the two clips and honestly, this is a clear copy-paste and it’s not like they’ve tried to hide it as well, matlab phusphusana jaisa shabd bhi uthaya hai" (They have even lifted words like phusphasana).