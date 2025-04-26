Social media influencer Misha Agarwal dies shortly before her 25th birthday

Social media content creator, Misha Agrawal has passed away, just two days before her 25th birthday. The news was confirmed by her family through an emotional statement shared on her official Instagram page.

Misha, celebrated for her candid humour, relatable content, had built a strong and loyal community online. Her sudden and untimely passing has sent shockwaves across the internet, with fans, friends, and fellow creators struggling to come to terms with the loss.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking news of Misha Agrawal’s passing. Thank you all for the love and support you showed her and her work. We are still trying to come to terms with this immense loss. Please keep her in your thoughts and continue to carry her spirit in your hearts,” read the statement posted on her Instagram account.