Social media influencer Misha Agarwal dies shortly before her 25th birthday

Social media content creator, Misha Agrawal has passed away, just two days before her 25th birthday. The news was confirmed by her family through an emotional statement shared on her official Instagram page.
Misha, celebrated for her candid humour, relatable content, had built a strong and loyal community online. Her sudden and untimely passing has sent shockwaves across the internet, with fans, friends, and fellow creators struggling to come to terms with the loss.
“It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking news of Misha Agrawal’s passing. Thank you all for the love and support you showed her and her work. We are still trying to come to terms with this immense loss. Please keep her in your thoughts and continue to carry her spirit in your hearts,” read the statement posted on her Instagram account.
Misha’s sister, Mukta Agrawal, reposted the post, writing, “Guys, please don’t panic. You deserve to know this news, which is why we’re sharing the update now. We’re not in a position to explain the hows and whys at the moment. Please take care.”
As news of Misha’s passing began to spread, social media platforms were quickly filled with messages of disbelief, sorrow, and heartfelt tributes. Many fans initially questioned the authenticity of the announcement, unsure whether it was a prank due to its timing so close to her birthday. However, the outpouring of emotion from those who knew and loved her confirmed the devastating truth.
“This is heartbreaking. Misha was so talented and hardworking. I can’t even begin to imagine what the family must be going through. Sending love and strength,” wrote one user.
Another commented, “Deeply saddened by this. Wish you knew that you were loved, Misha. Wish our love was enough to keep you going. Rest in peace, friend.”
One fan wrote in disbelief, “What…!!!!!! My gosh, I just woke up… opened Insta… and this is the first thing I see… It’s unbelievable… I can still hear her voice in my head… May she rest in peace.”