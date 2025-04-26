Zeenat Aman recovering after undergoing medical procedure, pens note about missing social media

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has said she is recuperating well in the "recovery room" of a hospital here after being admitted for a pending medical procedure.

The 73-year-old actor posted a series of pictures from the hospital bed on her Instagram handle last evening.

In one of them, the veteran star is seen covering one of her eyes.

"Hello from the recovery room! I won't blame you for thinking I've abandoned my social media aspirations. My profile has, after all, been quite silent and half-hearted of late. As the great Indian saying goes - What to do?" Aman wrote without divulging details about the reason behind her hospitalisation.

The actor said she had been caught up with the medical procedure which is the reason why she was missing from social media.

However, she didn't reveal any details about the medical procedure.

"But now that I am emerging on the other side of this experience, I'm feeling inspired to continue storytelling on Instagram. You see, there's nothing like the sombre, clinical cold of a hospital to remind one of what it means to be alive and have a voice!"

"So, expect more cinematic crumbs, more personal history, more fashion, more dogs and cats, and yes--most definitely more opinion," Aman said.

Known for her work in films like "Hare Rama Hare Krishna", "Don", "Dum Maro Dum", and "Satyam Shivam Sundaram", the veteran actor enjoys a huge popularity on Instagram, courtesy her candid posts where she often shares anecdotes from her decades-long career in Hindi cinema.