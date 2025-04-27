Martin Scorsese comes on-board as executive producer for Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese has come on-board as an executive producer for Neeraj Ghaywan’s sophomore feature Homebound. The film, which stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, is set to make its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, which runs from May 14 to 25.
Homebound marks Neeraj’s long-awaited return to the big screen and to Cannes, a decade after his debut film Masaan (2015) premiered at the festival and won two awards.
Reflecting on this collaboration, Neeraj said: "To have an icon like Mr. Scorsese lend his name to Homebound is an honour beyond words. I am grateful to our co-producer Melita Toscan, who introduced us to him. Mr. Scorsese mentored us through the screenplay and multiple rounds of editing. He listened with care, understood the cultural context, and offered thoughtful, incisive notes each time. His kindness and commitment are extraordinary, and to have him nurture our film has been both a rare privilege and a profoundly humbling experience."
Talking about the collaboration, Scorsese said, “I have seen Neeraj’s first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Mélita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that’s a significant contribution to Indian cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year.”
Sharing his thoughts on the film, producer Karan Johar shared, "Homebound is an extraordinary confluence of talent, vision, and storytelling at its finest. Having Martin Scorsese, a true legend of cinema, lend his wisdom and support to Neeraj's remarkable vision elevates our film to a rare artistic height.”
Homebound has been produced by Karan, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier as co-producers. It has also secured French distribution through Ad Vitam, the acclaimed distributor behind celebrated international films, including Oscar-winners A Fantastic Woman (2017) and Son of Saul (2015), which also won the Grand Prix at Cannes.