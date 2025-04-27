Martin Scorsese comes on-board as executive producer for Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese has come on-board as an executive producer for Neeraj Ghaywan’s sophomore feature Homebound. The film, which stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, is set to make its world premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, which runs from May 14 to 25.

Homebound marks Neeraj’s long-awaited return to the big screen and to Cannes, a decade after his debut film Masaan (2015) premiered at the festival and won two awards.

Reflecting on this collaboration, Neeraj said: "To have an icon like Mr. Scorsese lend his name to Homebound is an honour beyond words. I am grateful to our co-producer Melita Toscan, who introduced us to him. Mr. Scorsese mentored us through the screenplay and multiple rounds of editing. He listened with care, understood the cultural context, and offered thoughtful, incisive notes each time. His kindness and commitment are extraordinary, and to have him nurture our film has been both a rare privilege and a profoundly humbling experience."